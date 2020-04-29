Police teargas truck knocks boda-boda cyclist dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boda-boda cyclist was on Wednesday knocked to death by a speeding numberless teargas police truck at Nakawa traffic lights.

Witnesses said the cyclist who was identified as Eric Muyinza was crossing the traffic lights when the truck abruptly rammed into him.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said investigations into the incident have commenced. The incident happened at the traffic lights erected at the junction that connects Port Bell road, Lugogo and Nakawa roads.

“It is alleged that Uganda Police Force numberless motor vehicle (Armed Personnel Carrier, (APC) from Bugolobi heading to Nakawa traffic lights knocked a motorcycle registration number UDZ 074L Honda black in colour ridden by Eric Muyinza,” Onyango said.

A preliminary report by traffic police officers indicates that the deceased cyclist was heading to Nakawa traffic lights from Bugolobi. Muyinza’s remains were taken to City mortuary at Mulago for a post-mortem.

“The APC is parked at Inspector of Vehicles, Naguru, and the motorcycle is at Jinja Road Police Station pending inspection by the IOV. Investigations into the actual cause of the accident are ongoing,” Onyango added.

The 2019 traffic and road safety report released on Tuesday shows 234 police trucks and vehicles were involved in accidents. This has declined by 12 percent compared to 268 police vehicles involved in road carnage in 2018.

Traffic and safety records show there was a 0.4 percent increase in the number of crashes reported from 12,805 in 2018 to 12,858 in 2019, out of which 3,407 were fatal, 5,992 were serious and 3,459 were minor.

The total number of vehicles involved in crashes increased by 2.4% from 18,526 in 2018 to 18,978 in 2019. Both motorcars and motorcycles accounted for 62% of all vehicles involved in crashes in 2019.

