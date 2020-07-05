Police surrounds William Street Mosque

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy security deployment at Noor Mosque on William Street in Kampala.

Heavily armed police and military police officers cordoned off the mosque at dawn this morning.

According to sources, the security officers stormed the mosque premises and asked those inside to open for them.

“The officers broke the doors as we were calling the person with the keys to come and open the doors,” the source is quoted to have said.

The officers threw out whoever was inside the premises and took over the premises.

It is still unclear why security has raided the mosque as none of the response officers could be reached for comment.

Noor Mosque is however not new to security raids. Security has in the past raised the mosque because of leadership and ownership wrangles among different Muslim factions.

*****

URN