Police summons Bad Black

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has issued criminal summons to socialite Shanita Namuyimba alias Bad Black for allegedly abusing president Yoweri Museveni on social media.

The summon, which is signed by Joseph Obwona, the Deputy Director Criminal Investigations Joseph Obwona requires Bad Black to appear before the criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) headquarters Kibuli on February 27th 2019 for interrogations as well as record a statement.

Bad Black is being investigating for Offensive Communication and Criminal Libel contrary to provisions of the Computer Misuse Act and Penal Code Act respectively. The charges stem from a video bad black recorded and shared on social media in August 2018 when the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament. Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and 32 others were picked up for treason.

In the video, a copy of which URN has seen, Bad black in trying to explain that there is no way Bobi Wine could have stoned the President’s vehicle, she abuses the president and goes ahead to claim that he impregnated her in 2000 and even helped her to procure an abortion.

Police want Bad black to explain her video and provide evidence implicating President Museveni. ” You are therefore in pursuant of the provisions of section 27A of the police Act (as amended) required to report before Acting Commissioner of Police Media crimes at CID headquarters Kabuki, Media Crimes Department on 27th February 2019 at 10am without fail,” reads the summons in part.

Bad black is the third person to be investigated for offensive communication against the president in the last one year. The first person was Dr. Stella Nyanzi who is currently on remand at Luzira Prison. She is accused of abusing the president’s deceased mother in a poem she published on social media.

The second was Susan Namata who is alleged to have gone on social media and threatened to hit the president with her genitals. She has since been released on bail.

URN