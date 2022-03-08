Police stuck with 5,000 impounded motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police is stuck with 5,015 motorcycles impounded over criminality, violation of road safety and traffic regulations during the lockdown.

Police have urged the public, especially those whose motorcycles were impounded during lockdown to pick them up with documents or prepare answers to the crime to which they were impounded.

This comes after President Yoweri Museveni directed the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola to ensure all motorcycles impounded during Covid-19 lockdown especially during curfew hours be given back to owners.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson explains that out of 5,015 still parked at various police stations, 1,471 are being investigated by detectives at Criminal Investigations Directorate. The motorcycles under the CID probe are suspected to have been used in among others crimes, robberies, thefts, murders and smuggling.

The traffic police are still holding 2,913 motorcycles that were impounded for violating various road safety and traffic regulations. These are accused of committing traffic offences among others reckless riding, pillion riding, riding with no valid driving permits, riding without helmets and knocking other road users.

Enanga explains that motorcycles impounded for riding past curfew time are only 227 while only 52 were impounded for engaging in criminal activities.

Enanga said police are waiting for all those whose motorcycles were impounded over curfew to pick them up because they were pardoned.

“The directive from the President to IGP to ensure all motorcycles and cars impounded during lockdown are released was received. We urge people whose motorcycles are still with us to show up with the documents and they will get them. This applies only to those that were not impounded for criminal offences,” Enanga said.

Even those accused of violating traffic regulations are requested to visit traffic officers at various police stations to explain to them the penalties waiting for them so that they can go and clear. Police are authorized to auction all motorcycles which are not claimed by owners after a period of six months unless they are exhibited in a criminal offence.

URN