Police slaps aggravated robbery charges on 9 members of Kayunga gang

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID has slapped charges of aggravated robbery against nine members of Kayunga district land and fake dollar fraud gang.

The suspects who include Namakandwa LC chairperson Jennifer Nandutu, were netted by Crime Intelligence last week after numerous complaints.

Other suspects are Juma Mulinde, Samuel Samanya, Kassim Kiyingi, John Walakira, Kenneth Zziwa, Adam Bogere, Abby Kalumira and Ali Wambui. A detective who participated in the hunt for the suspects said they first arrested Ali Wambui after he was identified by one of the victims.

Upon arrest, Wambui was asked to call his colleagues that he had a deal and the prospective buyer was loaded with money.

The plain clothed team found 15 members gathered waiting to hoodwink their victim.

But as the intelligence team disguised as buyers approached the meeting venue, some of the 15 people became suspicious and four fled the scene. One of them identified as Nicholas Onyango, attempted to confront the security personnel and he was fatally wounded.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has now indicated that investigators have concluded that charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder are befitting the gang because they also robbed the victims with machetes. Another offence police have preferred against the accused persons is repeated conspiracy to commit crimes.

Security says the group majorly operating in Kangulumira has been disguising as land dealers, land owners and witnesses with the help of Nandutu who often presented the village security stamp to hoodwink buyers.

“They would entice people with land fake deals and after negotiations, they would turn around unsuspecting buyers. They would threaten the buyers with machetes and then rob them of their money,” Enanga explains.

Crime intelligence indicates that Nandutu has been a legitimate chairperson but chose to conspire with criminals at the expense of the importance of her office. Some of the gang acted as members of Namakandwa LC1 committee, others would show up as owners of land pieces being sold and some would act as residents who were witnessing the purchase.

*****

URN