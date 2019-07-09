Police seek answers as Ainebyona shot dead at Naalya by Saracen guard

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested, Moses Angoria, a security guard attached to Quality Shopping Village Parking Lot in Naalya on allegations of shooting dead a businessman, Arnold Ainebyona Mugisha.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, saying Angoria shot Ainebyona in the mouth on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Saracen Uganda Limited, the employers of the guard, also released a statement confirming the incident.

Angoria reportedly discharged the bullet at Ainebyona who had gone to the supermarket to shop alongside his other two colleagues.

The scuffle ensued when Ainebyona’s colleagues pushed a trolley after shopping and hit a car that had been parked adjacent. The security guard developed an argument with the trio.“Ainebyona remained in the car when his colleagues went shopping. After shopping, it is alleged that one of the three released a trolley which knocked one of the cars in the parking. Then in the process of reversing, the deceased knocked at the foot of one security guard known as Babu Awaze,” Owoyesigyire said. Police said Angoria and Awaze exchanged with Ainebyona and his two colleagues. Angoria rushed to the century box where he picked his SAR gun and shot the deceased in the mouth while he was on his steering in the car. “The colleagues rushed the deceased to independent hospital Ntinda where he died. CCTV cameras at quality cannot show the scene but eyewitnesses give account of events,” Owoyesigyire said. Police said a murder case file has been opened at Kira Division police headquarters. The scene was visited by detectives and scene of crime officers from Kira, Namugongo, and CID commanders for the relevant police stations. Investigators retrieved the suspected killer’s gun and arrested the two security guards. Detectives drew a sketch plan and took still photos in a bid to reconstruct the scene since it was not captured by CCTV cameras at the supermarket. However, by the time police arrived at the scene, nearby residents had beaten Angoria and is now admitted in Mulago hospital for first aid. Detectives recorded statements from witnesses as a basis for on-going investigations. Ainebyona owns several bars including Hickory Bar and was also the proprietor of Campfire in the same area. His body is currently at City mortuary.

Saracen Uganda Limited (SUL) confirmed the incident, in a press release, saying, “We assure the public, our clients, and staff, of our commitment to respect the rule of law, the observance of human rights, and sanctity of life.” “Two of our guards who were involved in this incident have sustained severe injuries, and one is in critical condition. Upon learning of this incident, Saracen immediately informed the Uganda Police Force and took measures to restore law and order,” the statement said. “In this effort, we contained the mob that had gathered around the two guards. Saracen has offered full cooperation to Uganda Police to establish what exactly led to this unfortunate incident. Saracen strongly condemns any manner of violence and seeks to promote law and order and harmonious interaction with the public.” ***** URN