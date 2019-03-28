POLICE: Ronald Ssebulime was murdered in cold blood

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have admitted that Ronald Ssebulime was murdered in cold blood.

Ssebulime was on Sunday gunned down by police for allegedly trailing ICT State Minister Ida Erios Nantaba.

On Wednesday, Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson apologized and withdrew the police’s earlier statement which indicated that Ssebulime was shot dead for allegedly planning to assassinate Nantaba.

Enanga says the events leading to Ssebulime’s death were reviewed by special investigating teams from Kampala Metropolitan East Region based at Jinja Road and Homicide from CID headquarters.

“We certainly said that what was first reported as typical police shooting were perceived dangerous suspects were shot at during a pursuit, is now established straight forward case of murder,” Enanga said.

“We are now holding the officers accountable for murder, conspiracy and for professional misconduct,” he added.

According to Enanga, David Ssali, the commander of the 999 patrol vehicle registration number UP574, who is alleged to have shot Ssebulime, has been arrested.

The other officers are Ronald Opira and Geoffrey Baganza.

Enanga also says that Exhibits recovered by police from Ssebulime’s bag included eats and drinks which he was taking to St Andrew’s SS Kabimbiri to visit his children.

He also says that the exhibits and the gun used to kill Ssebulime will aid the police in investigations.

Enanga says that Nantaba has up to now not recorded her statement as her contacts have been unreachable since the incident.

According to Enanga, based on the investigations that pin the officers, Ssebulime’s family will be compensated.

