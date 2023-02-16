Police retreive body of man who drowned in Lake Edward

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of a man who drowned in Lake Edward in Katwe, Kabatoro town council in Kasese district while evading arrest by the police marine unit has been recovered.

Ronald Mumbere drowned on Monday as he attempted to escape from the marine police enforcement team while fishing from a restricted zone on the lake.

Robert Kasaija, the LC1 Chairperson of Katwe landing site, says that the body was recovered after a long search by local residents backed up by the marine police force.

Kasaija noted that due to reduced fish stock in the lake, some fishermen take the risk and get into the restricted areas.

Rwenzori East Region Police spokesperson, Nelson Tumushiime says that the body has been handed over to the family for burial.

In August last year, two people drowned at Kayanjya Fishing landing site on the same lake after their boat capsized.

URN