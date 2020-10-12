Police restores curfew check points

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police is restoring Curfew checkpoints with effect from tonight at 2100 hours.

Commissioner of Police Fred Enanga, the Force Spokesman Fred Enanga says all roadblocks and barriers on roads leading into (and out of) the city for the enforcement of the curfew are to be mounted again.

Enanga has also reminded the public that all businesses that were suspended under the Covid-19 lockdown and have not been allowed to resume operating must remain under lock and key.

While addressing the press at Media Centre in Kampala on Monday, Fred Enanga said such businesses include bars, gyms and open air markets. Enanga says that some of these places have been operating illegally which is putting the communities at a high risk of contracting the COVID-19.

Enanga also says that some sectors that were allowed to operate have been non-compliant to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that were issued out by the ministry of health and other security organs. Such sectors include the bodabodas which have continued to operate beyond 6pm, motorists operating beyond 9pm which is curfew time.

According to Enanga, all territorial commanders have been instructed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to tighten the enforcement mechanisms to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 with effect from Tuesday 13th October 2020.

Of the already operating businesses, the Uganda Police did an inspection to find out if the SOPs were being followed and a number of premises were found non-compliant and blacklisted, and according to Enanga their names sent to the COVID-19 task force. These included, Sombe and Good Quality Supermarkets in Mukono Municipality, Golden Plaza, HM plaza and M City Plaza in Mukono district, Katonda Ye Mukama Plaza, One Price Supermarket, Kasawo Plaza on the Mukono –Jinja road, Haruna shopping Center and Ntinda Markets in Ntinda business area, Ntami Complex, Nagalabi Complex, Dauda Plaza, Sokoto Finance and Agape Hardware in Nateete Business community, Yusufu arcade, Kyanja Crown Supermarket, Mujesu Supermarket and Jena Pharmacy in Kisasi, Prime plaza and Kitala Mall in Nakulabye.

Enanga says that the above named business operating centers are to go back to being locked up till further notice. As of today, Uganda has registered 9,801 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths and 6109 recoveries.

********

URN