Police releases impounded motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 900 motorcycles that were impounded during the swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni have been released to the owners.

The motorcycles were impounded on the eve and after Museveni’s swearing-in. Security agencies conducted joint operations enforcing the 6pm and 9 m curfew for motorcycles and cars respectively.

Field Force Police, General Police, Local Defence Units, Uganda People’s Defence Forces and Crime Intelligence all launched operations on all major roads in Kampala where riders were beaten and their motorcycles impounded.

The joint security operations were enforced in anticipation of criminal related activities that were allegedly planned to antagonize Museveni’s swearing-in.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said although a good number of motorcycles have been taken by owners, police with the help of sister security agencies will continue enforcing curfew time.

“Most of the motorcycles have been taken and others are still being picked by owners. The ones you see at our stations have been impounded in the latest operations because we are continuing with the enforcement of curfew time. We remind the public to respect the curfew time,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire said they are being overstretched by boda boda riders who have insisted on defying Covid-19 orders. Police say even when they give express penalty tickets to boda boda riders. they still complain.

Museveni, acting on guidance from the Ministry of Health last year declared a curfew on pedestrians, riders and drivers in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19. The curfew time starts from 6 pm up to 5 am. However, before Museveni swearing, curfew enforcement seemed like it had been abandoned as drivers, pedestrians and riders could move throughout the night.

Owoyesigyire could not ascertain whether motorcycle owners have all paid the express penalty of 40,000 shillings or they have been handed back at the mercy of area police commanders. Earlier, police had announced that each rider would pay 40,000 shillings in the bank to regain his motorcycle. Drivers were to pay 100,000 shillings as a penalty for defying curfew time.

URN