Police recovers stolen vehicle number plates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kampala has recovered ten stolen vehicle number plates.

Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the number plates were recovered from Kajjansi along Entebbe Road by police officers on patrol.

“We received information on who the thugs were and their places of residence. We mounted an operation to arrest the thugs unfortunately they didn’t spend the night there. We carried a search in their premises and recovered some number plates”, he said.

During the operation police also recovered a phone contact left behind by the thugs with instruction for money to be sent to the number so that the number plate is returned.

Onyango called on the general public to stop encouraging number plate thieves by paying the money they ask for.

In 2018, there were increased cases of car number plate thefts in Kawempe Division, Mbarara, Mbale, Masaka, Jinja and Bushenyi Districts. In Katooke Zone, Nansana Municipality 29 number plates were recovered during the operation.

The suspects pluck off the number plates to extort money from them.

*******

URN