Police recovers gun at witchdoctor’s, foil robbery

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Luwero District have recovered an AK 47 rifle after a botched robbery. The gun was recovered wrapped in a yellow sack and hidden in the bush in Kizeyi village, Nyimbwa Sub County.

It is reported that the gun was recovered after a witch doctor through the local leaders tipped the Police after seeing two men hiding a sack in her plantation at around 7:00 pm on Sunday evening.

According to the witch doctor whose identities have been withheld, when she checked inside the sack, she found a gun hidden.

The witch doctor immediately alerted the husband who rushed to the scene and removed the gun before hiding it in another place.

“My husband later informed the LCI Chairperson and other officials who came to round up the men that were sitting in the compound of my shrine. When they saw the LCI officials, the robbers ran to recover the gun but we had removed it. So they run away” the witch doctor told URN.

The men at first called the witch doctor on the phone pretending to be patients coming for treatment from her shrine but she was concerned when they emerged from the bush with a sack and hid it without noticing her.

It is alleged that the men wanted to rob the witch doctor after getting information that she had sold cassava worth 700,000 Shillings.

Policemen from Bombo Central Police Station and soldiers of Uganda People’s Defense Forces Station rushed to the scene and recovered the gun, but the two men had fled.

The resident and local leaders allege that the men were wearing army green t-shirts and boots similar to those of security personnel.

Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander confirmed the recovery of the gun but declined to divulge the details saying they are still investigating the matter.

Last year, policemen, and security guards were attacked and their guns were stolen in Luwero. Some of the guns have not been recovered to date.

URN