Police recover UGX 200m from robbers in Bugolobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have foiled a robbery in which a Chinese businessman had lost 200 million Shillings in Bugolobi, a suburb of Kampala. The attack happened last evening.

It is alleged that thugs attacked and assaulted Cheng Haitoa, 30, a Chinese businessman and resident of Bugolobi Flats in Nakawa division and attempted to run away with his bag. But area residents who heard the sounds of an alarm alerted the police which intercepted the robbers within the same area.

One person later identified as Yosam Kiyingi was arrested and the loot recovered. From the scene, the police also impounded a motorcycle registration number UFB-295A that was allegedly ridden by the suspects.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the money was handed over to the owner who is now admitted at Nakasero Hospital after sustaining severe injuries from the attack. Owoyesigyire says that the Police is pursuing other members of the group who scampered from the scene as soon as the police arrived to face charges of aggravated robbery.

Police suspect the attackers to be the same group of thugs who attacked another Chinese national within the same area and robed 63 million Shillings from him on July 16. The victim identified as Lu-Zincing, a cashier at Omega online limited was reportedly attacked on the way from work.

In his statement to police, Zincing said that he was riding on a motorcycle when a group of people surrounded him and started assaulting him before vanishing with all the money in his possession.

