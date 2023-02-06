Police recover human remains from shrine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recovered suspected human remains, three skulls, and a bottle of suspected human or animal blood at a shrine in an intelligence-led operation in Makindye Sabagabo division in Kampala.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says that police stormed the shrine belonging to Jjaja John Magombe, 50, in Kazinga Masaja Kibira B village, Masajja Parish in Makindye Sabagabo on Friday on a tip-off.

“The operation was a result of our crime intelligence team, which received information that the suspect has been engaging in shady activities in the area,” he said.

He says that the team has submitted all the exhibits to the police forensic laboratories for analysis, while the suspect is detained at Katwe police station as investigations into the matter continue.

“After the arrest, members of the public the following day 4th February descended on the shrine and burnt it to the ground at night,” he said.

*****

URN