Police records 35 deaths in Aswa region since start of lockdown

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have recorded up to 35 deaths in Aswa River Region since the start of national lockdown.

Statistics from the Aswa River Region Police headquarters in Gulu indicate the most common causes of the deaths include land wrangles; suicide, hit and run accidents, mob justice, drowning, lightning and domestic brawls.

The statistics further indicate that Omoro District recorded 7 deaths followed by Gulu, Pader and Nwoya with each recording 6, while Lamwo; Amuru Kitgum Districts each recorded 3 three deaths – the lowest in the region.

Among the dead included 28-year-old man in Pader District who succumbed to gun wounds after being shot by police officers who were obstructed from arresting a UPDF officer during a scuffle in Awere Sub County.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa Region Police Spokesperson, says that the search for the UPDF officer is on and a man who murdered his wife and a daughter in Omoro District. Both suspects are still at large.

Okema rallied the public and local leaders to join hands with security personnel in conducting mass sensitization to avert crimes especially suicide cases that have overwhelmed the region.

In a related development, a meeting of all District Police Commanders and Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department in Acholi sub-region convened on Monday by Aswa Region Police Commander, Ezekiel Emitu community policing programs to avert crime.

The meeting that was held at Gulu District Council Hall on Monday resolved among others that all personnel must wear personal protective equipment to avoid the Masindi incident.

Rights activist Robert Larubi welcomes the resolution of mandatory wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) as a good safety precaution to protect officer against the deadly virus disease.

URN