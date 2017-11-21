Police raids Red Pepper

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police are at the Red Pepper premises at Namanve, Jinja road and have served the newspaper’s management with a search warrant. The police are led by Kampala Metropolitan commander Frank Mwesigwa.

The search warrant authorises the Police to enter and search the Red Paper premises in relation to Red Paper news publication Vol. 17no. 152 of Monday 20, November 2017.

The Red Pepper lead story on Monday reported declining relations between Uganda and Rwanda. The Uganda ministry of foreign affairs dismissed the report as fake.

BREAKING Police have served a search warrant at our offices. The warrant was issued by chief magistrates court. Staff have been ordered to stop work pic.twitter.com/60LgLePiaJ — Red Pepper Uganda (@RedPepperUG) November 21, 2017

SEARCH WARRANT SERVED. Staff ordered out of offices. Office declared a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/44HiaCeBOg — Red Pepper Uganda (@RedPepperUG) November 21, 2017