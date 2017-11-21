Tuesday , November 21 2017
Police raids Red Pepper

The Independent November 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 101 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police are at the Red Pepper premises at Namanve, Jinja road and have served the newspaper’s management with a search warrant. The police are led by Kampala Metropolitan commander Frank Mwesigwa.

The search warrant authorises the Police to enter and search the Red Paper premises in relation to Red Paper news publication Vol. 17no. 152 of Monday 20, November 2017.

The Red Pepper lead story on Monday reported declining relations between Uganda and Rwanda. The Uganda ministry of foreign affairs dismissed the report as fake.

