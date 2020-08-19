Police quells planned demonstration by Amuru leaders against RDC

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Police in Amuru District have quelled a planned demonstration against Linda Agnes Auma, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) over land compensation queries in Lakang, Amuru District.

The demonstration relates to the protracted confusion in the sale of 10,000 hectares of land for the establishment of Madhvani Sugar Factory in 2017. The surveyed land belonged to 209 households in the areas of Kololo, Omee, Pailyech, Lwak Obito, Lujoro and Bana villages in Amuru Sub-county.

However, 114 landowners were verified and compensated while 95 claimants are yet to receive their compensations. Local leaders allege that the RDC is responsible for the delayed payments for the 95 families. They also accused Auma of registering and including her relatives and friends from Lira to benefit from their land compensation.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says anti-riot personnel have suppressed the planned protest spearheaded by Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP and the District Chairperson, Michael Lakony.

But Lakony disputed any involvement in the alleged demonstration. He, however, accused Auma of causing controversies in the district by working in isolation trying to secretly register the affected claimants for compensation.

Lakony explained to URN that Auma sanctioned illegal registration forms to register the affected landowners again, which however were intercepted. He added that the affected residents wanted to hand the forms to the local authorities in Amuru Town Council which police misinterpreted as a planned demonstration.

The RDC dismissed the accusations arguing that controversies surrounding Lakang land compensation should be blamed on local leaders in Amuru who want to cheat and deprive the vulnerable communities of their land. She further argued that the same leaders have written to the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) who investigated the allegations and their findings exonerated her of any wrongdoing.

********

URN