Police probes death of former Busia LCV chairperson

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of former Busia district LC V chairperson, Patrick Were Wedakula. The 65-year-old Wedakula was found dead in his bed in Mululumbi village, Dabani sub-county on Monday morning.

Wedakula served as Busia district LC V chairperson between 2006 and 2011, after quitting his accounting job in Standard Chartered bank. He lost the elections to Ouma Adea in 2011 and went into private practice.

Patrick Omejah who works on the deceased’s farm, says that his boss didn’t complain of any illness when he left him on Sunday and was surprised when he repeatedly called to the mobile phone of his boss without reply.

According to Omejah, this made them suspicious prompting them to peep through the window only to see his boss lying lifeless on the bed.

According to preliminary police findings, they found foam coming from the deceased’s mouth and nose. Labani Wandera, the Dabani sub-county LC V councilor says that he saw the deceased on Sunday evening walking around the nearby trading center greeting people.

Hassan Bwire Opio, the former Busia town mayor and Muhammad Kibaki, Western division LC 3 chairperson says that they saw the former chairman in Busia town on Sunday and are shocked by his death.

Martin Tsebeni, the officer in charge-OC Dabani police station,says that they are yet to establish the cause of the deceased’s death.

Police took the body to Mbale regional referral Hospital for post-mortem.

