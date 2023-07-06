Police pitch camp in Savannah Region to consult on doctrine

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Top police leaders are conducting consultations in the Savannah region to develop the Uganda Police Force Doctrine (UPF-D). This document will serve as a foundation for recruitment, training, deployment, and the relationship between the police force and communities, as well as other elements of government at various levels.

Under the guidance of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Godfrey Golooba, the Police Human Resource Director, the team will spend three days engaging with stakeholders in the Savannah region, encompassing Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts. The consultative process was inaugurated with a meeting at the Pope John Paul II Pastoral Center (PJPIIPC) in Luwero Town Council, attended by esteemed police officers including district Police Commanders.

Golooba, who is responsible for overseeing the training of all police officers, emphasized that the primary objective of these consultations is to gather diverse perspectives on enhancing police services. The initiative has been prompted by a year-long internal contemplation within the force, as well as a recommendation from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to develop a comprehensive doctrine.

Golooba further stressed the importance of drawing insights from sister security institutions, particularly the army, acknowledged for their exemplary service delivery. The need for an updated doctrine arises from the current array of numerous outdated working documents. AIGP Golooba highlighted the necessity to adapt to evolving trends, particularly advancements in technology such as the utilization of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems.

Consequently, the force aims to streamline and consolidate its existing documents into a singular, contemporary doctrine that aligns with modern policing practices. The consultative process will extend beyond police officers and encompass engagements with local leaders, religious figures, and cultural representatives, as their perspectives and recommendations are vital for shaping the future direction of police services. Luganda Audio

George William Namugera, the LC 1 Chairman of Kakoololo village in Luwero Town Council, emphasized the importance of addressing concerns such as tribalism in personnel recruitment and advocating for fair and unbiased processes that consider regional representation.

He further called for decisive action against corruption within the force and the enforcement of stringent measures to ensure responsible handling of firearms, citing an alarming increase in gun-related misconduct and implicating police personnel.

The development of the Uganda Police Force Doctrine represents a significant step towards enhancing professionalism and effectiveness within the police force. By incorporating valuable input from stakeholders and addressing critical issues, the doctrine aims to improve service delivery, promote transparency, and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement in Uganda.

URN