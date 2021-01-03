Police officers decry poor state of pit latrines in Naguru barracks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Policemen and women as well as civilians living in Naguru police barracks are unhappy about the poor state of pit latrines.

A number of police officers who spoke to Uganda Radio Network – URN on condition of anonymity said roofs on most of the latrines in the police barracks have fallen while others were blown away by heavy winds.

“These latrines have been without roofs for more than four months and others have leaking roofs. We have complained and petitioned the logistics directorate but there is nothing being done. Our lives are at stake because we might get diseases,” says a policeman.

A visit to Naguru police barracks by URN indeed revealed a devastating condition of pit latrines as well as the shower rooms. Some latrines only have open old timber on top at the verge of falling in while others are left with broken and old pieces of iron sheets.

The most affected side is the one that houses Field Force Unit- FFU which is also known as Anti-Riot Police. The latrines that are in a sorry state are also used by outpatient and inpatient people at Naguru health centre II.

“You can’t imagine that people from the logistics department visited this place about six months ago and promised to refurbish them but they have never returned. Some of these latrines are too old and we risk falling in,” says another policewoman.

The logistics directorate was formerly headed by AIGP Godfrey Bangirana who was last year forced out of office after his contract was not renewed. The Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola appointed Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP Richard Edyegu to serve as acting director.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga did not respond to URN inquiry on what is being done to renovate or construct latrines which have caused sanitation related worries among police personnel, their wives and children.

Naguru police barracks houses more than 5000 people who include close to 3000 policemen and women. The rest are civilians comprised of wives to policemen, their young and adult children including relatives of police personnel.

******

URN