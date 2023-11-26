Police officers accused of giving protection to illegal charcoal trade in Agago

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two traffic police officers in Agago District Richard Ahebwa and Godfrey Bamulanga have been accused of escorting trucks carrying charcoal in disregard of the President’s Executive Order.

Agago District Speaker Bosco Koko says the duo, both attached to Patongo Central Police Station, were accused of conniving with commercial charcoal dealers to secure escorts from Agago up to the Lango sub-region.

Joseph Otim, the vice chairperson of Agago district boda-boda association, claimed that Bamulanga started escorting trucks of charcoal last year when the district restricted the transportation of charcoal without a permit. Otim also accused Bamulanga of aiding several commercial charcoal dealers to enter the district.

The complaints were raised during a visit to the district by Cyprian Okino, the Deputy Police Commissioner of Community Policing. Okino directed the regional Police Commander to act and bring all errant officers to book.

Rwot Kasimiro Ongom, the Chief of Patongo Clan who has been spearheading a campaign against cutting trees for charcoal says that up to eight trucks have been impounded while transporting charcoal, since the President issued the Executive Order on May 19.

Ongom adds that the Executive Order has also not deterred the commercial charcoal dealers as the business is still booming in Adilang, Lirakato, Wol, Kuywee, and Lukole sub-counties.

Grace Freedom Kwinyuciny, the State Minister for Northern Uganda said the commercial charcoal dealers are now hiding in the national forests and government ranches. She says they are going to increase security in the ranches such as Aswa and Maruzi, as mounting roadblocks is not helping much.

URN