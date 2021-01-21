Thursday , January 21 2021
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Police officer shoots two colleagues at Rukiga district tally centre
Nrm Image

Police officer shoots two colleagues at Rukiga district tally centre

The Independent January 21, 2021 NEWS Leave a comment

Security officials at the crime scene (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Rukiga, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | Vote Tallying came to a standstill last night at Rukiga district Tally Centre when a police officer shot two of his colleagues. The incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. 

The exercise held at Rwamucucu sub-county council hall in Rushebeya was peaceful until the female police officer started shooting rapidly. The spark for the incident remains unclear. In the process, two people were shot and Injured. One is a male police officer who was donning civilian attire and another Special Police constable who was on duty at the tome of the incident.

Kigezi Police Spokesperson Elly Maate identified the suspect as Hamida Ssali and the victims as Titus Muhumuza Titus, a crime intelligence officer who was shot in the leg and  Felix Ariho, a special Police Constable. They are both attached to Rukiga Central Police Station.

Rukiga District Police Commander Aggrey Okum disarmed the officer before she was arrested. Victims were rushed in the police pick up while the suspect was detained at Rukiga police station.  

Vote tallying resumed after an hour.  

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved