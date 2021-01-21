Police officer shoots two colleagues at Rukiga district tally centre

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vote Tallying came to a standstill last night at Rukiga district Tally Centre when a police officer shot two of his colleagues. The incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m.

The exercise held at Rwamucucu sub-county council hall in Rushebeya was peaceful until the female police officer started shooting rapidly. The spark for the incident remains unclear. In the process, two people were shot and Injured. One is a male police officer who was donning civilian attire and another Special Police constable who was on duty at the tome of the incident.

Kigezi Police Spokesperson Elly Maate identified the suspect as Hamida Ssali and the victims as Titus Muhumuza Titus, a crime intelligence officer who was shot in the leg and Felix Ariho, a special Police Constable. They are both attached to Rukiga Central Police Station.

Rukiga District Police Commander Aggrey Okum disarmed the officer before she was arrested. Victims were rushed in the police pick up while the suspect was detained at Rukiga police station.

Vote tallying resumed after an hour.

********

URN