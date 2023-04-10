Police officer knocked dead in Maracha

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Police officer in Maracha district has been knocked dead in a hit-and-run motor accident along the Arua-Koboko road.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Constantine Adiga, who was attached to Maracha Central Police Station in Maracha Town Council. According to the Police, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Sunday near Maracha Central Police Station.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police spokesperson says that the police officer was knocked while crossing the road from Maracha Town to the Central Police Station by a yet-to-be-identified Motor vehicle that was heading to Arua. According to Angucia, preliminary investigations indicate the cause of the accident to be reckless driving.

Vincent Ariaka, the male youth councillor for Maracha district council who witnessed the incident told Uganda Radio Network that Adiga was returning to the police station when the tragedy occured. Adiga passed on at St. Joseph’s Hospital Maracha shortly after.

The body of the deceased has been taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital mortuary pending postmortem. Police have opened a file under reference Maracha TAR 31/2023 as investigations into the accident continue.

This is the second accident to occur along the Arua – Koboko road in a space of just two days. On Friday, April 7, 2023, a motor accident happened at Nyoro trading centre in Nyadri Sub-county in Maracha district claiming the life of Morish Droma, the councillor representing Yivu Sub-county to the District.

*****

URN