Police officer arrested for shooting suspect dead

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lira city has arrested their own, Raymond Esanyu for murdering a suspect.

Esanyu, an officer attached to Starch Factory Police Post in Lira City West Division was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a 29-year-old man during night patrol. The deceased has been identified as Boniface Agem, a resident of Cuk- ibange cell.

It is alleged that on the 9th of April, 2022, the officer and two other colleagues were conducting a night patrol routine when they found a group of more than 15 people seated behind a house under construction at Cuk-Ibange in Starch factory. The officers reportedly found the group smoking marijuana and other drugs.

Reports indicate that some of the people run away, while the deceased allegedly tried to grab the officer’s gun which caused a scuffle before a bullet went off and killed him instantly.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident saying the gun number UG Pol 38X40910- 16191 was recovered and Esanyu has been arrested.

According to Okema, investigation to ascertain exactly what happened is ongoing and a team from the police headquarters are in the region to speed up with the investigation.

Okema is appealing to other members of the community especially the ones who were together with the deceased to provide information to help with the investigation.

However, James Odur, the chairperson LCI of Starch Factory claims the three police officers reported to him immediately after the incident and confessed that the police officer who opened fire was drunk.

Last month, a suspect under police custody died shortly after he was arrested in connection to a missing gun from Oyam Central Police.

URN