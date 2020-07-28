Police officer arrested for molesting female suspect

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kitgum police are holding one of their own accused of sexually molesting a female suspect.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson identifies the suspect as Assistant Inspector of Police, Ponsiano Okot.

He was arrested and locked up at Kitgum Central Police Station on Sunday following a complaint raised by a female suspect.

According to Okema, preliminary investigations show that while on duty on Sunday evening, the officer removed his victim from her cells and took her to undisclosed location where he sexually molested her with promises of helping her to regain her freedom.

He reportedly returned the suspect to her cells at dawn on Monday.

Okema says after spending the better part of Monday in the cells with diminishing hopes of being released, the suspect reported the matter to the District Police Commander and filed a case of rape against the accused.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech condemned the conduct of the officer saying they have reported the matter to the Professional Standards Unit for investigations and subsequent action against the accused.

Okema says additional charges of scandalous behavior will be preferred against the officer pending disciplinary action by the Professional Standards Unit for his action that soils the image of the Uganda Police Force-UPF.

