POLICE: Nansana businessman robbed using toy pistol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fresh details show that the three assailants who robbed Robert Ponsiano Ssenyange, a businessman at Yesu Amala of his money and a mobile phone three days ago were carrying a toy pistol. The assailants were armed with what initially appeared to be a pistol and an SMG rifle. It has now emerged that the suspects were carrying a toy pistol. Police suspect that even the SMG might also have been a toy.

Ssenyange had previously stated that he was ambushed and robbed by three individuals dressed in security camouflage as he left his workplace. “They were dressed in military camouflage. They pointed a pistol and another gun at me. They told me to choose between death and surrendering everything in my possession. They took my SH850,000 and a Samsung telephone,” Ssenyange said.

Ssenyange raised an alarm as the assailants fled, which drew the attention of locals. They pursued the suspects, eventually forcing them to abandon their vehicle on the roadside and flee to safety. Police impounded the vehicle and continued the search for the suspects. One suspect, Musa Muwonge, has been apprehended. To the surprise of the police, Muwonge led them to the place where he had hidden the alleged gun used during the robbery, and it was confirmed to be a toy pistol.

“It was not a real gun. It is what we have been using with my colleagues. We have never held an actual gun. My colleagues fled, and I don’t know where they are now,” Muwonge reportedly told police detectives. Ssenyange was subsequently invited to the Nansana Municipality police division to identify the suspect, which he was able to do.

He also confirmed the features of the guns that were pointed at him, and the police confirmed that the toy pistol was one of them. While Ssenyange hasn’t recovered his Shillings 850,000 and the Samsung mobile phone, which are suspected to have been taken by the other two suspects, he expressed his gratitude to the locals who came to his aid swiftly.

“If the locals had not responded quickly, I wouldn’t have succeeded in identifying these robbers. At least their vehicle is impounded, and we will determine who it actually belongs to. I am grateful to the locals for their swift response,” Ssenyange said.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson stated that the police have initiated a search for the remaining suspects to ensure they face prosecution for robbery.

He also warned people against walking alone during the night hours, as Ssenyange was targeted at 11 p.m.

“Musa Muwonge will be interrogated to reveal his accomplices. We urge people to remain vigilant and make phone calls for emergencies. We thank the vigilant neighbors who responded. We will provide more information,” Owoyesigyire said.

URN