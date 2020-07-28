Police manpower shortage stifles enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kitgum district are constrained to enforce Covid-19 preventive guidelines due to manpower shortage.

This follows the withdrawal of Local Defense Unit-LDU personnel who were supporting police and military operations in the district two weeks ago.

Recently, the Kitgum district Covid-19 taskforce complained that many people have fallen back to their normal lives in disregard of the Covid-19 preventive guidelines on large gatherings, social gatherings and night time curfew.

Dr. Geoffrey Okello, the acting medical superintendent Kitgum general hospital says many people are not following the standard operating procedures-SOPs issued by the Health Ministry in regards to fighting Covid-19.

He says residents are getting used to the situation which could jeopardize their month long struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

“We were in one of the areas of Ayul in Tecwa and corner mission in Pager division at night and found people drinking and playing pool,” Dr. Okello said.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech acknowledges the problem saying they have received several reports about illegal gatherings within and outside the municipality.

Komakech says the problem is being influenced by the political campaign period where many aspirants are trying to woo voters clandestinely. He however says those found flouting the Covid-19 preventive guidelines will not be spared.

Tommy Eyaku, the Kitgum district police commander says the current gaps in enforcement result from the limited man power on ground.

He says LDU personnel who have since been withdrawn were very helpful in filling their man power gap.

Eyaku alleges that the public has become unruly towards security personnel citing an incident where some residents pelted officers while enforcing the night time curfew.

Kitgum district has 131 police officers spread in 11 police stations. A week ago, hundreds of LDUs across the country embarked on a refresher training on political education, civil policing, law and the role of media in military operations among others.

******

URN