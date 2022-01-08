Police presence stepped up on Northern Bypass

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have arrested ten people suspected to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing motorists and pedestrians along the Northern Bypass in Kampala.

The suspects were picked up during an operation that was commanded by Stephen Tanui, the Kampala Metropolitan Police commander.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, says the operation was launched following several complaints from the public of thugs along the Northern bypass who have been ambushing and assaulting people before taking away their property.

“We have been receiving complaints about the increase of vandalism of motor vehicles and attacks on persons along the northern by-pass, our task teams have embarked on operations with an aim of identifying the criminals and their promoters. On Thursday, 10 suspects were arrested around areas of the Kyebando flyover. Owoyesigyire said.”

Police said the suspects were found with Marijuana, knives, and stolen phones. Owoyesigyire adds that the operations are still ongoing with an aim of clamping down on criminality along the bypass.

Among the reported incidents include the recent attack and killing of Fred Nashmolo, a truck driver working with Tumwebaze investments limited, who was attacked at Lubigi near the National Water and Sewerage Corporation treatment plant.

One of his colleagues Shem Ssenoga told police that a group of criminals armed with hammers and other blunt objects waylaid Nashmolo when he made a stopover to check a flat tyre. He was hit on the forehead before robbing him.

Deus Ssava says that his Brother Merdad Mutebi, a boda-boda rider, was also killed in December and his motorcycle taken near Busega roundabout.

