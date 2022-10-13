Police launch investigations into allegations of kidney harvest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have commenced investigations into allegations of organ harvesting involving Old Kampala Hospital. It stems from a case filed by 25-year-old Muhammed Kabanda, at Old Kampala Police Station early this week, alleging that his left kidney was illegally harvested while receiving treatment at Old Kampala Hospital.

Kabanda explained that he was admitted to Old Kampala hospital after getting involved in a motor accident along Lukuli road in Makindye division. He explained that he sustained injuries on his forehead and blood started exiting through his mouth and noise.

According to Kabanda, he went to Old Kampala hospital where he was asked to pay Shillings 3.35 million for surgery, which was done on September 25th, 2022 by a doctor he identified as Dr. Alex Mugalu. To his dismay, Kabanda says that when he left the theatre, he had two wounds, one on his forehead and another on the abdomen.

Kabanda says he inquired from the doctor why his belly had been cut and he was told that the doctor needed to get some flesh to use on his face above the eyes. Kabanda, who walks around with threads on his forehead, says that he had been asked to return to the hospital on October 10th, 2022 but feared to do so because of what had happened to him.

On Thursday, Kabanda and relatives went to Old Kampala Police Station to see the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department. The CID officer sent them in the company of another police officer to the police surgeon for examination.

They were first told they would see the surgeon at a health center in Kabalagala but they were later asked to go to Mulago city mortuary where they met Dr. Richard Ambayo, a police surgeon who interviewed the patient for about 20 minutes. He later referred Kabanda to either Kampala Imaging Center or Mulago Hospital to take an Abdominal-Pelvis CT scan and a brain CT scan.

The doctor wanted the scans performed and a doctor’s opinion on whether the left kidney was initially not there or that a medical procedure was done to remove it. “Furnish us with a report and your opinion on whether there was the congenital absence of left kidney or nephrectomy was performed,” wrote Dr. Ambayo

Kabanda and his family then moved to Kampala Imaging Center along George Street from where the patient was asked to go to any laboratory and run abdominal tests. The patient would later go to either Mulago hospital or return to Kampala Imaging Center for the abdominal pelvic CT scan and the brain CT scan.

The patient went to Ebenezer Clinic Laboratory on Sure House along Kampala road. By the time of filing this story, the results had not come out. Old Kampala Hospital told the media Wednesday that they would only respond to allegations following a police report.

*****

URN