Police land leased to car dealers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police land measuring over eight acres has been leased out to car dealers. 4.26 acres leased to the United Nations African Institute for the Prevention of Crime and Treatment of Offenders (UNAFRI) has been hired out to YUASA Car Bond for 49 years and another 3.5 acres was leased to Future Group Ltd, the owners of Futures Car Bond for 99 years.

Legislators in reacting to the findings of the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs on UPF land, were disturbed to discover that this land belonging to Uganda Police Force was being leased out to businesses in total breach of the agreement. “Government granted UNAFRI a lease in 2011 on the understanding that the institute would develop the land establishing offices, classrooms, library, storage, and housing accommodation. However, the committee found that UNAFRI had hardly made any developments on the land,” said Hon. Wilson Kajwengye, the committee chairperson.

The report also shows 12 UPF bungalows sitting on 10 acres of land temporarily given to UNAFRI, were rented out to third parties by the UN body