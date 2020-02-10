POLICE: Juma Seiko faces attempted murder charges after Kalerwe shooting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Col. Juma Seiko is in trouble for shooting and injuring four people at Kalerwe Round about in Kampala.

According to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire Police has preferred charges of attempted murder against Seiko before granting him Police Bond.

He was dragged to Kawempe Police Station on Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted murder. Trouble for Seiko started after he opened fire when a driver of Fuso truck registration number UAZ 113X knocked his vehicle.

According to eye witnesses, the Fuso driver was trying to pack properly on the roadside to sort out the issue since Traffic Officers had already arrived when Seiko opened fire.

Seiko reportedly released three bullets, which injured four people. They are Ali Jjuko, Zimula Kasirye and Joseph Lule. The identity of the fourth victim wasn’t readily available.

Seiko was arrested and taken to Kawempe Police Station where he was disarmed before being directed to record a statement.

Seiko told URN shortly after being released that he opened fire in self-defense because the injured wanted to grab his pistol.

“Even if I am armed and I see somebody has pulled a gun so fast I keep off. But this man wanted to grab my pistol, and bit me. How do you bite an officer” Seiko said.

Seiko is not new to cases of gun misuse. In 2019, his former body guard Alex Cherotich was sentenced to 35 years in jail for the murder of Boda boda riders Lameck Ogwang and Fred Sembatya who were shot dead at Seiko’s home in Nakaseo in 2016.

URN