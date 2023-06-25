Police, Judiciary ranked as the least trusted institutions in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force and Judiciary have been ranked the least trusted institutions in Uganda.

This is regarding upholding the rule of law and supporting the exercise of civil liberties.

This was revealed in the new civic space index report 2022 which indicated that 73% of citizens interviewed feel Uganda is not heading in the right direction when it comes to providing for civic rights.

However, there was a slight improvement in the rankings, compared with the last report of 2021, which had 73.3% of the respondents saying the country was moving in the wrong direction.

The report was released by the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda(NCHRD-U).

The 3-year USAID/Uganda Rights and Justice Activity (RAJA) activity which commenced on September 1, 2020, sought to ensure that citizens know, use, and shape the law to exercise their civil and political rights safely and securely.

In the new report, citizens expressed concern that Uganda seemed to be headed in the wrong direction while 15% of respondents said the country was headed in the right direction.

Concerned perceptions were attributed to the presence and use of repressive laws such as the Anti LGBTQI law and police brutality.