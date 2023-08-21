Police investigates Monday morning suspected murder case near golf course roundabout

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Territorial Police at Wandegeya are investigating a suspected murder incident that occurred on August 21, 2023, in the vicinity of the Golf Course Roundabout, Kampala. This follows the discovery of a body in the area, according to the Kampala Deputy Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

“At approximately 8:00 am this morning, Wandegeya Police received information regarding a potential deceased individual in the area,” he said. He explains that officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene to assess the situation where they recovered the body of the unidentified victim, believed to be a male adult in his forties.

“He was found wearing a green jacket, white trousers, and open shoes nearby. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim met a tragic end at a different location before being left at the Golf Course Roundabout,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He says that to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, the Territorial Police will meticulously review CCTV camera footage in the vicinity. “This will aid us in piecing together the events leading up to this unfortunate incident and assist in identifying potential suspects,” he said.

The victim’s body has been transported to the City Mortuary Mulago for a postmortem examination, which is expected to shed light on the cause of death and provide valuable insights into the investigation. He has promised to provide updates on the developments related to the case as investigations unfold.

