Police probes destruction of MP Kaberuka’s banana plantation

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kanungu district have started investigations into circumstances under which a banana plantation belonging to MP James Ruuji Kaberuka, Kinkiizi West County Member of Parliament was allegedly damaged by one of his voters over a land and money feud.

Kaberuka accuses Steven Byamukama, a resident of Nyamirama sub county in Kinkiizi west county, Kanungu district, and a businessman for cutting down half an acre of his banana plantation.

Byamukama had last year sold a piece of land located in Kihihi sub county to MP Kaberuka for sh30 million. Kaberuka reportedly only paid sh24 million out of the total agreed.

Police were told that Byamukama kept demanding the balance from Kaberuka, but all in vain. According to a Police statement, on Saturday at around 10am, Byamukama stormed the home of Kaberuka in Kihihi sub county and started demanding for his balance of sh6 million.

He reportedly received a rough response from Kaberuka with an argument that there is no reason to pay his sh6 million balance because the size of the land was very small.

Byamukama went away but later returned in the evening with a panga and cut the plantation.

Elly Maate, Police spokesperson for the Kigezi region confirms the incident saying that the matter is being investigated. When contacted, Byamukama denied cutting the banana plantation.

He instead argues that the plantation was cut down by Kaberuka’s casual laborer identified as Emmy Mugumya who later rushed to the Police to report so that his boss gets a reason for not paying the balance.

