Police investigates death of Swedish national

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Police are investigating the death of 75-year-old Takis Pacis, a Swedish national. His lifeless body was found lying on a sofa set inside his residence along Kisinja road in Jinja municipality on Monday morning.

The deceased was the proprietor of Bohemia resort along Kayunga road in Buikwe district. An employee of the deceased told URN on condition of anonymity that her boss was seen jogging on Sunday evening.

“I saw boss jogging outside the gate for close to two hours but later on sat outside the house until 11:00pm when he went to sleep. This morning, I called him out for breakfast but he wasn’t responding that’s when we decided to contact police,” she said.

A police source told URN that the deceased had a bandage on his left leg. “On retrieving the body, we noticed a bandage covering a small wound on his left leg, which I highly suspect that the deceased might have acquired in the past three days,” he said.

Diana Nandawula, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying they are working with the Swedish embassy to conduct postmortem to ascertain the cause of the deceased’s death.

The deceased’s body was handed over to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for storage pending postmortem. Pacis is survived by a wife and a son, both residents in Sweden.

