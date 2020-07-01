Police investigates brutal murder in MP’s home

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masindi police are investigating circumstances under which a casual laborer was killed at the residence of Buruli County Member of Parliament, Zerubabel Nyiira Mijumbi.

32-year-old John Mbabazi was hacked to death by unknown assailants at Mijumbi’s home in Kinuba village in Bigando parish in Masindi district on Tuesday night.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the assailants hacked the deceased several times before they hanged his body on the ceiling.

According to Hakiza, residents became suspicious after waiting for the deceased to wake up on Wednesday morning in vain and alerted police which swung into action.

Mijumbi hasn’t yet commented on the matter as he could neither pick nor return calls from our reporter.

URN