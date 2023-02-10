Police investigate death of woman at Pastor Ssenyonga’s church

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Wandegeya are investigating the sudden death of 59-year old Rosette Najjuma, at Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s Christian Life Church in Bwaise, Kampala during prayer services.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations of Officer of the Kampala Metropolitan Police explains that the late Najjuma from Kisoga in Mukono district has been receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital for an unknown illness for the past three years.

“Despite undergoing various tests, no disease was diagnosed,” he said. According to Owoyesigyire, on Wednesday, Najjuma was taken to Christian Life Church and passed away at approximately 4pm during prayer services.

“The body has been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for further investigation to determine the cause of death,” he said in a brief statement Thursday morning.

URN