Police in Moroto warn Kyagulanyi against processions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Moroto has warned the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi against leading processions in the area.

Kyagulanyi is set to campaign in Moroto district on Friday and is expected to address supporters at Naitakwae grounds where he will also unveil NUP candidates in the region.

The Moroto District Police Commander, Jude Nasucha says that police are ready to provide security to Bobi Wine during his visit, but he should not flout the covid-19 guidelines.

He said police will allow up to 70 people to attend the rally.

However on Monday, Ruth Aceng the minister for health said political gatherings shall not exceed 200 people. But Nasucha says that the new guidelines come into effect from November 14.

Despite the restrictions by the police, there is enthusiasm among residents of Moroto ahead of Kyagulanyi’s visit.

Kyagulanyi will start his campaigns from Kaabong, Kotido and then Moroto before proceeding to Teso sub-region on Saturday.

