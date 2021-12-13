Police impounds lorry carrying stolen vehicle at Busia border

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district have impounded a Fuso truck registration number UAR 351M loaded with beans and a suspected stolen numberless vehicle.

Police intercepted the truck in Arubaine A village in the Eastern division of Busia municipality, when suspected thieves were crossing with it to neighbouring Kenya on Sunday night.

Police impounded the truck after getting a tip from whistleblowers. The three occupants of the truck fled for fear of being arrested. Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District Police Commander told URN that they would take the impounded lorry to the Busia one-stop border post for thorough checking.

He says that they are also yet to establish where the numberless vehicle originated. Byaruhanga also says that they are investigating the theft of vehicle registration number UBJ 257M that belongs to Eva Nambache, a resident of Mawero East village.

Thomas Wabwire, a resident of Busia municipality says that there is a need of boosting border security, especially at the porous points by involving local leaders to monitor whoever is crossing.

Denis Egesa, a special hire driver in Busia town says that they want the government to help them bring tracking devices and sell them at a subsidized cost.

URN