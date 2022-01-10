Police impounds gov’t vehicle in Busia for alleged misuse

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have impounded a government vehicle that belongs to Busia district local government for alleged misuse. Police intercepted the vehicle after finding it loaded with Sand at Busime landing site in Busime sub-county destined for an unknown location.

Mathew Tusubira, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC, says that he ordered police to impound the vehicle after finding it doing private work in Busime sub-county.

He explains that he contacted Silvester Egesa, the Acting Busia District Engineer to inquire whether he was aware the vehicle was being used to ferry sand, but he told him that he had no idea.

As a result, he ordered officers from Busime police station to impound the vehicle and arrest the driver who was later released on police bond. Tusubira says that he has noted with concern the misuse of government vehicles in the district.

Stephen Mugeni Wasike, the Busia District LC V chairperson, says that he has sounded several warnings to district heads of department on the misuse of government vehicles in vain.

He says that most of the grounded vehicles in the works department have worn out tires and faulty engines among other faults as a result of misuse.

He asked police to thoroughly investigate whoever was involved in the misuse of the impounded vehicle in private work to face sanctions.

Musa Kibanda, who was found driving the impounded vehicle, claims that he was assigned by the acting district engineer Silvester Egesa to ferry the sand.

Egesa has distanced himself from having authorized the use of the government vehicle to do private work, saying that the driver picked the vehicle from the parking yard without his consent.

Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District Police Commander-DPC, said they have opened general inquiries into the matter.

The vehicle is parked at Busia central police station as the police investigate the matter.

