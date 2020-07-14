Police impound hundreds of boda bodas in COVID-19 operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have impounded over 200 motorcycles and arrested their riders in Kampala Metropolitan areas for violating presidential directives stopping them from carrying passengers as part of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) preventive measures.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says most of the motorcycles were impounded along Kampala–Jinja road, Northern bypass, and Bombo road in Wandegeya, city center and other parts of Wakiso areas.

According to Police, the operations follows continued violation of presidential directives and Health Ministry guidelines by Boda boda riders mostly in Kampala and Wakiso districts

“In the operation police officers arrested both riders and their passengers that were violating Ministry of Health guidelines. Onyango said”

Ministry of Health issued regulations that riders aren’t supposed to carry passengers since it could lead to the spread of the Corona virus disease due to lack of social distance.

According to Onyango, several riders and passengers were arrested and are detained at various police stations under Kampala Metropolitan Police area.

He explains that the suspects will be charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts likely to spread infectious disease.

He says this will serve as a warning to people who continue defying regulations on motorcycles. “We appeal to motorcyclists to stop carrying passengers and to only carrying luggages,” Onyango said.

Currently, motorcyclists are restricted to only delivery services and transporting passengers under emergency circumstances.

URN