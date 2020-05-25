Police hunts for driver who knocked traffic officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police are hunting for a driver who knocked a traffic officer on Sunday.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire said police constable Innocent Ayesigye was knocked by motor vehicle UAS 597U at Namanve along Jinja road on Sunday evening.

Owoyesigyire said the incident has since been recorded at Bwoyogerere police station under Kira Division on reference TAR98/2020.

Constable Ayesigye is attached to Seeta police station and at the time of the accident, he was riding a police motorcycle UP 2164 Jiansey white in colour.

“He was rammed into by the driver of motor vehicle UAS 597U white in colour from behind throwing him into an oncoming motor vehicle UBG 896E Ford blue in colour,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the Ford driver who has since been identified as Robert Ntambi is a resident of Bweyogere division, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district.

“The officer sustained a compound fracture and was rushed to Mulago hospital for medical attention. The driver of motor vehicle UAS 597U white in colour escaped after the accident and it has been blacklisted,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police impounded the Ford vehicle UBG 896E and it is currently parked at Bweyogerere police station. inspector of vehicles from Kira division is inspecting the impounded motor vehicle and motorcycle.

The 2019 traffic and road safety records show more than 3,400 people were killed in road accidents which an increase compared 3191 fatalities of 2018.

In last year’s road accidents deaths, motorcyclists came second after pedestrians. Kampala metropolitan registered the highest number of fatalities.

