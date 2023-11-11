Police hunting for man after girlfriend’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana Police have launched a manhunt for Joseph Muwonge, who is suspected to have killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Nakamate in a ritual sacrifice. Nakamate’s decomposing body was found inside her rented room in Kitavujja village in Sekanyonyi town council in Mityana district.

Her landlady Rose Nakku, says that the Muwonge and Nakamate, who were living as a couple often had domestic wrangles but none of them expected it to end this way. Nakku explains that for more than a week, the couple’s house was locked from outside. “Their house has been locked and none of us suspected that the woman had been killed. It was after a stench emanated from this house we suspected that something wrong had happened,” Nakku told police.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional police spokesperson, says that Nakku and other locals reported Nakamate’s gruesome demise to Sekanyonyi police station. According to Kawala, Sekanyonyi police also alerted Mityana main police station, which dispatched a team of Scene of Crime Officers to the location.

“We found the body in a decomposing state. It looked like it had spent almost two weeks inside the house. The body had no nose and tongue. She was living with her boyfriend Muwonge who we suspect he locked the house after killing her,” Kawala said.

Mityana police have alerted all stations in the area including the neighbouring Wakiso and Kassanda district to arrest Muwonge on sight. Kawala urged Muwonge’s relatives and friends to hand him over to the police to face charges of murder.

Nakamate’s murder came barely a fortnight after police in the same district arrested Jackson Tumukunde on accusations of suffocating to death his girlfriend Lydia Kobusingye.

The duo was living at Kakonde-Katwe village, Bulamu parish, Bulera Sub-county, Mityana district. Kobusingye’s murder was brought to police attention by Harriet Nanyonjo after discovering the deceased’s body buried in their shared garden in Kakonde-Katwe village, Mityana district. Tumukunde allegedly confessed to suffocating Kobusingye on suspicion of cheating on him.

****

URN