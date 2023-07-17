Police hunting for 17 suspects who escaped from Rwampara cells

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rwampara district are hunting for 17 suspects who escaped from the police cells on Sunday night.

The Rwampara Central police station is located in Nyeihanga Town Council along the Mbarara Kabale Highway.

The Rwampara Resident District Commissioner Jane Muhindo has identified the escapees as; Ignatious Twimatsiko, Salim Aronda, Eric Ariho, Barclays Muhumuza, Yakobo Tumwekwatse, Jackson Nyesiga, Medard Tujunirwe, Rogers Baguma, Benson Akampa, Lauben Turinawe, Lawrence Atukunda, Joram Mwijukye, Ankara Tusiime, Ronald Muhanguzi, Denis Kamugisha, and two others.

Muhindo says they expect that the escapees were assisted by a yet to be known person. “We suspect that it was a planned criminality where a fellow criminal from outside helped the suspects to create a hole in the wall which eased the escape,” added Muhindo.

She says the officers that were on duty when the incident happened are being held and as investigations continue. “Of course our officers are being held at the station as investigations continue. They will be charged and will face the police disciplinary Unit,” she added.

One of the police officers, Anthony Akankwasa who was on night duty when the incident happened says he was called by his comrade Christine Wanaria who heard the station dog barking unusually. On getting to the site she realized that the male police cell was broken and suspects had escaped through the hole they dug from inside the cell.”

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Spokesperson without giving details says they are following up the case to have the suspects re-arrested.

URN