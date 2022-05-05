Police hunt for pastor on the run over defilement of minor

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A family in Nakasongola district is crying out for justice against a pastor they accuse of defiling and impregnating their daughter. The suspect is Pastor Henry Bogere Bisoboka, from Rock of Salvation and Healing Ministries in Kageri village, Wabinyonyi sub-county.

According to the family, Pastor Bogere approached the girl’s auntie in Nakajooga village, Nakasongola town council four years ago and requested to stay with her niece after separating from his wife. He promised to pay for the girl’s education, which excited her auntie prompting her to surrender the child.

However, in March this year, the family received a phone call from Nakasongola Secondary School indicating that their 16-year-old daughter had been examined and found to be pregnant. The girl’s father says that upon interrogation, their daughter implicated Pastor Bogere for defiling and impregnating her.

He says that Pastor Bogere admitted to the offence and offered to pay a fine of Shillings 2 million as well as care for the teenager. He however rejected the offer and reported the matter to Nakasongola Central Police Station for redress in vain.

The victim’s mother says that they were convinced to place their child under Pastor Bogere’s care because of family relations and spiritual guidance. She however says that they were surprised to learn that he opted to defile the girl.

The mother says that although the school allowed their daughter to continue with her studies, they are uncertain of her future because they are unable to look after her and the baby. The teenager told URN that the pastor defiled her severally but when she got pregnant, he warned her against telling her parents with threats of stopping her education.

She also says that the pastor gave her some drugs to terminate the pregnancy, which didn’t work.

Pastor Henry Bogere couldn’t be reached for comment since his known mobile phone numbers have been switched off.

Phillip Mukasa, the Nakasongola District Police Commander says that they opened a case of aggravated defilement against Pastor Bogere as they hunt for him.

Mukasa says that he also got information that through friends, Bogere wanted to bribe the family to drop the case, which is unlawful because this is a capital offence.

A number of children are defiled in Nakasongola district. However, only a few suspects are prosecuted because parents often chose to settle matters with offenders.

According to Annual Police Report, 100 sex offences were reported in Nakasongola in 2020.

It is believed that several defilement cases are not reported because of the out of court settlements involving parents and LC I chairpersons.

*****

URN