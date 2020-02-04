Police hunt for businessman Ssonko over worker’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Old Kampala have launched a hunt for a businessman, Robert Ssonko after one of his workers died in an underground water well.

Ssonko, a resident of Lungujja, Rubaga Division, in Kampala is reportedly on the run to explain how Majid Mubiru died in his Well. The Well is based in his premises at Church zone, Nateete.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said Ssonko is needed to face charges of negligence since he could have hired machines to dig deeper his Well other than contracting manual workers.

Police said Mubiru alongside his other colleagues was renowned for digging latrines, septic tanks and other kinds of pits. The group were contracted by Ssonko on Sunday morning to increase the depth of his underground Well yet it was containing a lot of water.

Ssonko, reported the case at Mackay Police Post as an eye witness but it was later established that the Well belonged to him. In his statement at Mackay police, Ssonko said Mubiru slipped off a rope and drowned in the deep Well.

Ssonko 44, is a business man and resident of Lungujja Rubaga Kampala. Police’s fire and emergency rescue services team retrieved Mubiru’s body. The corpse was taken to City mortuary for Postmortem.

Police combed the entire scene to gather the possible exhibits and evidence in regard to the death. Mubiru and his colleagues were reportedly famous for digging pits in few days and was always preferred by residents as he never disappointed.

Ssonko, according to detectives escaped when fire brigade was retrieving Mubiru’s body. Police have since deployed informants to trace for him if he fails to show up to nearby police stations.

Last year, a Congolese national drowned in a septic tank they were cleaning in Wakiso District.

URN