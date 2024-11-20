Police hunt Alien Skin for assaulting Nsambya hospital doctor, guards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police are hunting for local musician Patrick Mulwana, also known as Alien Skin, and his group, who are accused of assaulting a doctor at Nsambya Hospital.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Nsambya Hospital, when a patient, Joram Tumwesigye who is also part of Alien Skin group, Fangone was admitted after allegedly being knocked by a car in Makindye.

Police say Tumwesigye died approximately an hour after admission. Alien Skin and his group stormed the hospital and allegedly demanded medical forms from the doctors.

“When their demands were not met, the group reportedly assaulted Dr. Anthony Matovu Zaidi, Muyanda, and Alex Odongo, a security guard employed at the hospital and two other guards before fleeing the hospital,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police say that it has since recorded statements from the victims and eyewitnesses as investigations are ongoing.

“We assure the public that efforts are underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.”Owoyesigyire noted.

According to Police reports at Katwe, Alien Skin and his group have been linked to multiple incidents of violence.

This year, Alien Skin allegedly assaulted Ntale Tonny, a bouncer at Vox Bar in Makindye. The altercation occurred when Ntale asked him and his entourage to follow security procedures.

URN