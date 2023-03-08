Police hold woman over husband’s murder

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kibaale are holding a woman in connection to the death of her husband. The suspect is Clementine Mukamuligo, a resident of Kacu village in Kyakazihire sub-county in Kibaale district.

She is accused of murdering her husband Doriko Kalega around 11 pm on Monday. It is alleged that the couple picked up a quarrel over unknown reasons and in the process, Mukamuligo picked a stick and hit Kalega on the head killing him on the spot.

She reportedly abandoned his lifeless body in the house and fled but handed herself to Kibaale police on Tuesday morning. Constance Asiimwe, a neighbor says that they waited for the couple to wake up on Tuesday in vain prompting them to alert the area leaders.

Gilbert Twinomujuni, another resident, says that they were compelled to break the couple’s door only to find Kalega lying dead in a pool of blood. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Mukamuligo handed herself to Kibaale police station for fear of being lynched by residents.

He says that police rushed to the crime scene and took the body to Kibaale health center IV for postmortem before handing it to the relatives for burial.

URN