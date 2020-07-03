Police halt 9pm eviction in Makindye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katwe police have used live bullets to disperse an unidentified group of people who were conducting an eviction in Kyampa Zone, Makindye under the cover of darkness.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owesigyire says that security personnel responded to an alert and found the group in action at around 9 p.m. The men who were armed with clubs, hammers and machetes raided a residence in the area and started demolishing houses that were occupied by nine residents.

Owoyesigyire says that the police fired live bullets after the group members declined to respond to orders stopping them from dispersing. One person was shot dead in the process, while the rest scampered away.

He added that the eviction contradicts the government guidelines against land transactions during the lockdown, adding that even if the eviction had been legal, the time of its enforcement was suspicious. Owoyesigyire says the search for the group members is still ongoing.

Police says that the Body of the deceased person was taken to the City Mortuary for a postmortem. “We strongly condemn such acts of lawlessness and we are going to make sure that the perpetrators including the mastermind are arrested for Prosecution. Our police officers have secured the scene and continue to provide security to the affected families,” Owoyesigyire said.

****

URN