Police forcefully takes CCTV footage showing killed Makerere student

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police overpowered St Augustine Chaplain, Fr Joseph Ddungu to forcefully take the Closed Circuit Television –CCTV footage showing events that resulted in the death of a Makerere University veterinary student Emmanuel Tegu.

The student was allegedly attacked by a mob that mistook him for a thief at around 11 pm on June 27. He succumbed to injuries sustained from the attack on July 4, from Mulago Hospital. But amidst the contradictory accounts surrounding the death, Fr Ddungu had promised to release footage from the chapel CCTV in the presence of both police and media personnel.

The priest on Tuesday informed journalists that the CCTV clips were to be officially released to police and journalists on Wednesday at 11 am. However, upon accessing St Augustine Chapel CCTV control-room, the police detectives and police ICT team blocked access for journalists and Makerere Guild members access.

Fr Ddungu who had left everything to the Church administrator one James came from his office and insisted that the CCTV must be released to the media.

“I am being called every day and by many people wanting to see this footage. It must be given to the media. I am tired of being called and I want this to be concluded. The journalists are here, allow them to see,” Fr Ddungu told police.

But the Makerere University Officer in charge of criminal investigations Priscilla Amuko said the footage could not be accessed by journalists because investigations are still ongoing. “If you have any other queries to make you can go through the PRO [police spokesperson]. We have not taken over anything. Let’s work together to see the deceased gets justice,” ASP Amuko said.

The police team was reinforced by Wandegeya Division Police Commander Samuel Odongo, the Officer in Charge of Operations Mubarak Ssemakula and the Makerere University OC alongside other policemen surrounded St Augustine Chapel until the CCTV footage was extracted.

However, church and Makerere University members who had earlier on accessed the footage but preferred anonymity said Tegu is seen being chased by police at 9 pm. Police reportedly fired thrice as the student ran for dear life. But he returned about 25 minutes later and tried to charge at one of the police officers. Police later chased him towards Centenary Bank near Lumumba Hall from where he was found beaten to a pulp.

Makerere University Guild President, Julius Kateregga, who was allowed to watch the CCTV footage corroborated the narrations.

Tegu was beaten at Students’ centre that also houses Centenary Bank in Makerere Zone V near Lumumba hall of residence. Police have so far arrested 13 people including three security guards and 10 youths who are children to Makerere University administrative and support staff.

URN